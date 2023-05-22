ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A six-week trial is scheduled for the fall for the Pennsylvania man accused of fatally stabbing four Idaho college students. A judge chose Oct. 2 as the start date, at Bryan Kohberger's arraignment Monday morning.

Similar to his other court appearances, Kohberger showed seemingly no emotion and only said a few words, when the judge asked him questions.

"Do you understand these rights?" asked Latah County Judge John Judge.

"Yes," replied Kohberger.

"Any questions about the rights?" asked Judge.

"No," said Kohberger.

Kohberger was back in court and arraigned on four counts of first-degree murder, plus burglary.

"Ms. Taylor, is Mr. Kohberger prepared to plead to these charges?" asked Judge.

"Your honor, we will be standing silent," said Anne Taylor, Kohberger's defense attorney.

Doing so is a right of defendants. Because Kohberger didn't plead guilty or not guilty, the judge entered not guilty pleas on his behalf.

"Maximum penalties: life in prison or the death penalty," said Judge.

All of this comes just about a week after the University of Idaho graduation. The families of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin collected degrees and certificates in their honor.

The Goncalves family attorney released a statement, saying they're thankful for everyone continuing to follow the case and keeping the memories of Kaylee, Maddie, Xana and Ethan alive. They added that's what's important, not the defendant. They also would like the judicial process to be more efficient in addressing the gag order.

While new information has been limited due to the gag order, a Dateline report revealed new details Friday: a source said Kohberger bought the same kind of knife thought to be used in the murders on Amazon, while he was still in Pennsylvania, going to DeSales University.

NBC News also reported his sister allegedly pointed out he was wearing latex gloves in his family's Monroe County home when he was back for the holidays, before his arrest, and that his family even looked in his white Elantra for evidence.

Dateline said investigators found two female IDs, not the victims', hidden in latex gloves in Kohberger's bedroom.

Lastly, the report said a friend from Kohberger's criminology studies in Washington reached out to him after her things were moved around in her apartment, and that she took him up on his offer to install security cameras. Now, according to a source from Dateline, Kohberger is a strong suspect in that break-in.

None of the law enforcement agencies in our area said they've been able to connect Kohberger to local crimes.

Prosecutors have 60 days to determine if they intend to pursue the death penalty.