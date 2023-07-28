The Poconos man accused of killing four University of Idaho students last year is looking to get his charges thrown out.

Lawyers for Bryan Kohberger are asking a judge to dismiss the indictments.

The defense argues that the grand jury was "misled as to the standard of proof required for an indictment."

It comes as prosecutors ask the court to compel information about Kohberger's alibi.

His murder trial is set for this fall.