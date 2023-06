Bryan Kohberger's lawyers say he can't be connected to stabbing four Idaho college students.

That's the argument in a court document filed by the legal team for the Poconos man charged in the slayings.

It says there's no connection between Kohberger and the four victims.

The defense argues they've been kept in the dark about the genetic samples police used to link Kohberger to the murders.

Prosecutors argue Kohberger has no right to that FBI data.

He's due back in court this week.