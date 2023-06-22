LOWER TOWAMENSING TWP., Pa. - Police responded to a report of an assault in progress Thursday at 11:06 a.m. at a residence in Lower Towamensing Township.

According to police, Jeremy Scott Lutz, 41, Kunkletown, retreated inside his residence with a weapon in hand.

The Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team responded and took Lutz into custody without further incident.

Lutz was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and harassment.

He was formally arraigned and bail set at $100,000.