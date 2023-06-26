POCONO TWP., Pa. - It has been more than 24 hours since a fire broke out at the Promenade at Fountain Court shopping center in Pocono Township.

More than a dozen businesses have been reduced to charred wood, burnt metal and rubble.

"We're completely shocked," said April Butler, owner of Farmhouse Cafe.

Butler returned Monday morning to survey the damage done to her cafe in the shopping center. She found nothing left to be salvaged or saved.

"In the beginning, we were all downplaying and saying, 'Oh, it's going to be out. It's going be out. Okay. We'll be closed for a week.' We had no idea this was to come," Butler said.

She got a call from her chef around 7:30 a.m. Sunday saying there was a fire at the building. When she arrived, she found a small plume of black smoke coming from the backside of the building, and far enough away from her company that she expected them to be okay.

Firefighters told her the fire was contained, but nearly 30 minutes later, the fire rekindled, taking off faster than they could keep up with.

"... about a half hour later, the room started smoking up, and at that time, the fire was in the wall and it ended up traveling right up to the roof," said Jerrod Belvin, director of emergency services for Pocono Township.

The fire was so intense it required five ladder trucks to fight it, and the help of fire companies from Northampton County all the way to Warren County, New Jersey.

Firefighters also ran into water supply issues.

"Water is always the biggest issue in a fire of this nature, this large. We have fire hydrants here. They just can't keep up with the pressure demand that we need," Belvin said.

The Pocono Township Volunteer Fire Company Chief says crews were "chasing" the fire the entire time.

The building was built in 1990, and because of that, to the chief's knowledge, there weren't any fire walls, sprinklers or fire suppressants of any kinds.

Essentially, once the fire started moving, it was hard to stop it.

Officials say no one was inside the businesses at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.