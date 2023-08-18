LANSFORD, Pa. - Lansford Borough Council Member Jay Doyle is in jail, charged with assault and harassment.

Lansford Police said he got into a fight on Wednesday that sent a man named Brent Mertz to the hospital. Police were back on the scene Friday, taking witness statements from several neighbors who say they heard and saw the fight between Doyle and Mertz on W Water St.

According to the police report, Mertz and Doyle were arguing shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday, and at some point Mertz insulted Doyle's daughter. Doyle told police that's when he punched Mertz multiple times in the head, knocking him down, and then he kicked him multiple times on the ground, according to authorities.

Mertz fled the scene in his car and met an officer who had been called to respond. That officer said Mertz was covered in blood, and he was taken to the hospital where it was determined he had internal bleeding.

Doyle is now facing one charge of harassment and two charges of assault, one of which is a first-degree felony. He's being held at the Carbon County Correctional Facility on a $50,000 bond.

Doyle has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 30.