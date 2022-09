LANSFORD, Pa. -- A Carbon County community rang in the first weekend of fall.

Lansford Alive held its 9th annual Fall Festival on Saturday.

West Ridge Street was stuffed with food and craft vendors, along with some live entertainment.

Lansford police were on hand to show off some of their equipment.

And auto enthusiasts got to enjoy a car cruise by the Jukebox Cruisers.

They're a car club that promotes classic cars.