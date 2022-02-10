LANSFORD, Pa. - A Lansford couple is closing the doors to their machine shop business after many years of service. Ken and Jeanie Hill signed over the business Thursday with the hope that the location will become an attraction site for tourists.
Ken Hill said it felt like a whirlwind when offers started coming in for the Historic Lehigh and New England Railroad Freight Station building that he purchased 45 years ago.
“The only word I can use is bittersweet, it's a good feeling knowing what's going to happen to it,” he said.
Once Lansford Borough Council President Bruce Markovich heard of Hill's plans to retire, the two came up with an agreement and Hill sold the building to the Borough of Lansford for $150,000.
“The next day Bruce called and he said ‘can the council come down and have a meeting with you.’ The next day we were sitting at this table with council, and they were so interested, and they told us what they wanted to do,” said Jeanie Hill.
The historic building will be preserved and revamped to be used as an anchor business and an attraction site for those visiting the coal mines less than a mile away. Developers are also looking into re-establishing rail services to the station again.
“I would love to see black smithing done here, I studied black smithing, making shoes for horses, and I would like to see exhibits to really show people how it was in the old times,” said Ken Hill.
Jeanie Hill says that every night she and her husband used to drive past the building hoping that one day they could buy it, but she says she knew it wouldn’t last forever.
“You only got this building on a loan because it really belongs to history and now it has come full circle and it's time to give it back to history,” said Jeanie Hill.