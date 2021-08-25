LANSFORD, Pa. - Singing for large crowds has become a regular occurrence for Reilly Bauer, but that's common when you're a national pageant title holder.
This July, Reilly was crowned National Miss Amazing Teen Queen in Nashville.
"It took my life to a completely different level that it can be," Reilly said.
It took Reilly four tries to win the national competition, each time improving her skills more and more.
"When I started out, I was shy, I didn't really like to talk to a lot of people, I began performing at other places and talking to people, which is hard for me because I have autism," Reilly said.
"A lot of people say that you don't look like you have autism."
And Reilly feels that's a problem. It's become her platform called "do you see me," advocating for people with disabilities that can't be seen.
"Just like diabetes or something you can't see on the outside, we have the struggles just like anybody else," Reilly said.
So, with her mom Colleen's help, Reilly is advocating and educating others about autism and how to treat them. She's also showing everyone the sky is the limit for anyone who is differently-abled.
"She's taught me more than I could ever teach her, she's taught me far beyond what we could expect from her," Colleen said.