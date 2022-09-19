STROUD TWP., Pa. - In Monroe County, a fire completely gutted a large car service building on West Main Street in Stroud Township. Officials say they responded after 3 p.m. and the fire quickly spread, engulfing the entire building.

"We've lived here for 35 years and this place has always been here forever and ever," neighbor Joe Tortorelli said.

A huge fire at the Gray Service Center in Stroud Township completely destroyed the building and several cars inside.

"It was terrifying for a little while," Tortorelli said.

Tortorelli lives right behind the service center. He says from the first few puffs of smoke, he watched it all quickly unfold.

"And then the flames started shooting out of the windows," Tortorelli said. "And within a minute or two, it seemed like the roof was burning. And then it just exploded out."

A person driving nearby filmed video of flames and heavy smoke coming from the building.

Multiple units across Monroe and Northampton counties responded.

"There was oxygen tanks, the settling tanks [acetylene tanks], along with all the cars with gas tanks, it was heavy, heavy fuel," Assistant Chief Kelly Felker, with the Stroud Township Volunteer Fire Department, said.

Felker says between the accelerants inside and the weather outside it was the perfect storm for an even greater disaster.

"With the storm that just happened to be at that time," he said, "those winds definitely helped fuel the fire."

Officials say the winds were so strong, they evacuated the next-door Holiday Inn building as a precaution. But they were able to keep the fire from getting that far.

One mechanic suffered first or second degree burns and is expected to be okay, according to officials.

The fire also caused the West Main Street portion of Route 209 to shut down for hours before reopening.

Christal Soehnlein happened to bring her jeep in to be serviced the morning of the fire.

"I was in total disbelief," she said, "I mean of all days, of all months, weeks."

Soehnlein says her jeep appears to have at least minor damages. It was parked a distance away from the building.

"I don't know if there was an explosion," she said, "but all the debris hit the back of my jeep. Hopefully it might not be too much damage, but I guess we'll see."

Many others came to find their cars, and belongings inside them, completely in ashes.

"When something like this happens," Tortorelli said, "it affects a lot of people."