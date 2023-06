POCONO TWP., Pa. - A large fire at the Promenade at Fountain Court, Pocono Twp., has led to the closing of Rt. 611 in both directions, from Learn Rd to Bartonsville Ave.

Fifteen crews from Monroe are there, as well as crew from Northampton, Lackawanna, Warren, and Wayne counties.

So far, one firefighter has been injured during the firefight. There are no details on the injuries sustained.

The fire department is asking everyone to stay clear of the area.