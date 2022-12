PALMERTON, Pa. - The largest snow tubing park in the U.S. will open in Carbon County.

Blue Mountain Resort in Palmerton will open for snow tubers of all ages Christmas Eve night.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and tubing will start at 8 p.m.

Up to 12 of the park's 46 lanes will be open.

More will open throughout the season.

Blue Mountain will also host a "Tube In The New Year Event" next Saturday.