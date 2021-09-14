TOBYHANNA, Pa. - The looks and sounds for law enforcement responding to an active shooter include tight spaces and gunfire.
But Tuesday at the Tobyhanna Army Depot in Monroe County, the guns, bullets, and victims aren't real. It's a training scenario.
"Active assault integrated response. It's a rescue task force base reaction to an active shooter killing event," said Training Leader and Officer Todd Grudzinski.
He says it's a relatively new method that puts fire departments and emergency responders on the same page with responding officers.
"The casualties are being treated at the point of wounding rather than being evacuated and being treated," Grudzinski said.
Gaining precious life-saving seconds.
For two-year officer Dale Coombe, it's a scenario a classroom can't teach.
"Where you really get the training value is doing things like this, entering a house, putting bullets down range," he said.
They did learn a few things. What to do when a radio goes out, which two did, and the fire department said trucks can be parked closer to get to victims quicker, which Grudinski says has real-world implications.
"If you look at the Colorado movie theater, they had communication issues. Columbine had response issues. So the good thing is you'll learn," he said.
"You do have to be prepared. If you're not, people will lose their lives. That is unacceptable," Coombe added.