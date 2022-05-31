STROUDSBURG, Pa. - After a break for Memorial Day, the murder trial of Michael Horvath resumed Tuesday in Monroe County.
Horvath is accused of killing his Allen Organ co-worker, Holly Grim, in 2013.
After a late start Tuesday morning, trial picked up where Friday left off. The lead investigator in the case was back on the stand, but this time under cross-examination.
Michael Horvath's defense team questioned the case's lead investigator, Robert Devers, over who was interviewed, when and where.
From the romantic to platonic, numerous men in Holly Grim's life were highlighted.
This included her Allen Organ woodshop co-worker, Horvath. Devers testified that no one at Allen Organ had a bad thing to say about Horvath.
Horvath's defense said it was known within the company the pair worked well together, unlike other co-workers, who they said called Grim abrasive and said she had a bad attitude.
However, investigators say in 2013, Horvath kidnapped, killed, and buried Grim on his Ross Township property.
Throughout the trial, the prosecution has laid its case that Horvath stalked Grim for year, detailing her, her son's and Grim's boyfriend's daily movements.
Devers testified Horvath became a prime suspect after he didn't tell them he'd been at Grim's home twice, and that he had texted her several times in the months before she died.
Horvath says he is innocent.