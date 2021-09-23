TREMONT, Pa. - Every time it rains, residents along a stretch of Spring Street in Tremont, Schuylkill County say they look out their windows and worry.
In the past, the Good Spring Creek has done some major flood damage to homes.
The last big flood, in 2018, took out a bridge and the American Legion building.
Since then the borough has been dredging the creek, but recently came up with a plan to widen it.
Borough leaders say FEMA estimated the cost at roughly $350,000, but when the bid came back, the price tag was $2.9 million, way more than Tremont could afford to pay.
"So now we have the engineer looking at a different perspective of what we can do, maybe just a portion of it try to widen that creek at that point," said Borough Council President Robert Dunmore.
Residents say a plan to fix the flooding issue couldn't come soon enough.
Resident Sherry Huntzinger says the dredging is a good start but more needs to be done, especially at the narrowest point of the creek where a wall and boulders rest.
She says she's worried about a repeat of the 2018 flood that severely damaged the first floor of her parents' home.
"Money is an issue for everybody who lives along here. We had to replace the whole first floor of the house after 2018, new appliances, furniture, walls, everything," Huntzinger said.