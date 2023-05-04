EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Monroe is the 23rd county to join the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office LETI program. The goal is to stop cycles of arrests and overdoses and instead refer people to treatment.

"Twelve years ago, I was at my lowest point. I was in state prison as a direct result of my addiction," said Nicholette Luthcke, who is now a recovery counselor. "I was struggling with chronic relapse."

It's an all too common story.

"Jail never helped me, although it kept me safe," said Luthcke. "It was truly rehab that helped me learn to live again."

That chance is something Luthcke is hopeful more people will get now that Monroe County has joined the Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative, known as LETI. There was a kickoff ceremony Thursday at East Stroudsburg University.

"What the LETI program is about is removing barriers to that opportunity for treatment," said Michelle Walsh, Pennsylvania's Executive Deputy Attorney General. "LETI is meant to work with individuals to improve not only their quality of life, that causes a reduction of criminal behaviors and makes a safer community."

"We will never be able to arrest our way out of this," said Stroud Area Regional Police Chief Jennifer Lyon. "Now, with the LETI program, we can divert from the criminal justice system and we have an option other than arrest to do it. It's been the missing piece in Monroe County for a while, and we're going to get the chance to save lives again."

With this program, people can walk into a police station or a drug and alcohol authority and ask for help without being worried about being arrested or prosecuted. Police also now have the discretion to refer nonviolent offenders to treatment instead of arresting and charging them with low-level drug offenses.

"Our assistant DAs will have the flexibility to make LETI referrals at the preliminary hearing level," said Mike Mancuso, the first assistant district attorney in Monroe County.

"When that "aha moment" comes, and none of us know when that's going to be, we need to act," said Jamie Drake, the director of Carbon-Monroe-Pike Drug and Alcohol.

"It's going to be proactive, designed to save lives," said Mancuso.

"To date, nearly 700 individuals have been referred into the LETI program," said Walsh.

"Together is always the key word for this," said Lyon.

"They're reaching their hand out to help people. I think that's amazing," said Luthcke.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office says as this program is underway, it continues to target dealers and distributors poisoning the state.