EASTON, Pa. - Now that Bryan Kohberger has been arraigned, the months leading up to trial are expected to be full of hearings. Some are wondering: is there significance to him doing what's called "standing silent" at Monday's arraignment?

David Leroy, a criminal defense attorney and the former Idaho attorney general and lieutenant governor, discussed standing silent in court with 69 News.

"I think the situation and option of standing silent in Idaho and every other case, probably goes back several 100 years, perhaps an English common law, or people often accused of some crime before the king had relatively few rights, and they were literally damned if they did and damned if they didn't say anything," said Leroy.

Today, it's a defendant's right to stand silent and have the judge enter not guilty pleas for them. That's exactly what happened with Bryan Kohberger on Monday.

"It's impossible to read too much strategic choice into the thing," said Leroy. "It does potentially give the defendant more options to continue negotiating with the prosecutor. It obviously tells the judge that we're still pondering our strategy."

It's called standing mute in Pennsylvania, where Kohberger is from, though legal experts say it's not common in either state.

"In the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, you can enter a plea of guilty, not guilty or no contest plea," said Scott Wilhelm, a managing partner at Winegar, Wilhelm, Glynn & Roemersma. "In the State of New Jersey, you must enter a plea of guilty or not guilty."

The trial is scheduled for Oct. 2, but there are some hearings leading up to it.

June 9, the judge is set to address the gag order, which prevents anyone involved in the case from discussing it. Several media organizations and the Goncalves family want to change that.

"The bigger the case, the more hearings you're likely to have," said Wilhelm.

"Some may relate to evidence. Some may relate to procedure. Some may relate to timing," said Leroy.

Kohberger will be required to be at all of those hearings.

June 27, the judge will consider potential evidence and the release of grand jury materials.

"The whole purpose of pretrial hearings are for the court to determine which evidence it's going to allow the parties to offer to the jury, so that you can hopefully have a smooth trial and make sure the jury only hears the evidence that it's supposed to hear," said Wilhelm. "Some evidence may need to be excluded because it could be in violation of a defendant's rights. Some evidence may not be relevant."

The trial for the brutal killings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle is expected to last about six weeks.