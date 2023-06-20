PENN FOREST TWP., Pa. - Buddy Guy is bringing the blues to Carbon County.

The legendary 86-year-old guitarist is set to perform October 14 at 8 p.m. at Penn's Peak near Jim Thorpe.

Guy has won 38 Blues Music Awards, eight Grammys and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2005.

He was also the subject of a PBS documentary in 2021.

Tickets for the Penn's Peak show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster or in-person at the Penn’s Peak Box Office and Roadies Restaurant and Bar. Regular reserved seating is $59 while premium is $66.