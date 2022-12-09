WEST PENN TWP., Pa. — The Lehigh County Coroner's Office has released the cause of death for two firefighters who died after a house fire broke out in Schuylkill County Wednesday.

Marvin Gruber, 59, and Zach Paris, 36, both of New Tripoli, died due to asphyxia and thermal injuries from the fire, according to a news release from the coroner's office.

The coroner is ruling the manner of death for Gruber and Paris as "pending investigation" due to the ongoing fire and active scene investigation.

West Penn Township Police Department Chief John Bonner has said the fire is currently considered suspicious.

Gruber, 59, joined the New Tripoli Fire Company in Lynn Township in 2020. He was also the assistant chief of Northampton Community College's Department of Public Safety.

Paris, 36, joined the fire company in 2010 and served as an assistant fire chief. He leaves behind a wife, two daughters, his parents, and a sister.

The two men were among dozens of firefighters from around the region who responded to a house fire in the 1100 block of Clamtown Road in West Penn Township.

Initial reports were that someone was trapped inside the residence. That report turned out to be unfounded.

Gruber and Paris became trapped while searching the home. They were rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital, where they died of their injuries, officials said.

Two West Penn Township firefighters were also injured. One of them remained hospitalized in intensive care Thursday afternoon, Bonner said.

A man who lived at the home, identified by Bonner as Christopher Kammerdiener, was found dead in a wooded area behind the home. Bonner declined to provide any information about how he died.

A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal with Reading-based Troop L is working with the local authorities to determine how the fire started.