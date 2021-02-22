HAZLETON, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner's office ruled the death of a man from Hazleton as a homicide.
Frantz Orcel, 38, died Feb. 18 from blunt force head injuries sustained during an assault. He was assaulted Feb. 13 around 9:30 a.m. in the parking lot at the 1000 block of N. Vine Street in Hazleton.
Joshua Keziah, 33, was arrested after that assault, Hazleton police said in a Facebook post.
The county coroner's office, the Hazleton Police Department, and the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office are investigating Orcel's death.