MAHONING TWP., Pa - Lehigh Valley Health Network on Monday ceremonially opened its first Carbon County hospital – a $78 million, 100,578-square-foot facility that officials billed as a “full-service community hospital.”
But don’t be surprised if the new Lehigh Valley Hospital-Carbon quickly grows larger, officials said.
That’s because the hospital, at 2128 Blakeslee Blvd. Drive East (Route 443), just outside Lehighton, was built with a layout that will allow for expansion “everywhere,” Community Relations Manager Lisa Marie Halecky said.
Christine Biege, president of Lehigh Valley Hospital-Carbon, said the size and offerings for the 20-inpatient-bed hospital was determined by researching and studying what was needed in the community.
“Lehigh Valley Hospital really wants to be a resource here,” Beige said. “We looked at what we thought the community really needs and what would benefit the area.”
But the hospital was built with the ability to grow, she said.
“If we find the demand is exceeding what we have, we will meet that demand,” she said.
For example, the roof line that extends from the hospital’s second floor was enforced, a design that will allow for another 20-room addition, health network Public Affairs Director Michael Peckman said.
Its emergency room is extraordinarily large – designed for easy expansion, such as bringing in robotics, Beigi said.
“It’s designed for today – and tomorrow,” Peckman said. “We’ll do what we can do to provide that level of care.”
Growth isn't only likely for the hospital, officials said. It will have 120 employees who could buy homes, groceries and spur development nearby.
That doesn’t mean the hospital won’t offer a lot when it begins to see patients – perhaps as soon as this week, after a state Health Department final inspection.
That emergency department, equipped with 17 beds, with the same Level 1 trauma doctors as the health system’s main Lehigh Valley-Cedar Crest facility near Allentown, will be staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It has drive-up access, as well as an ambulance bay to the rear of the hospital.
LVH–Carbon also will offer higher-level care including internal medicine, with specialty physicians based at the site. There are two surgical suites, two special procedure rooms and an imaging department featuring CT, MRI, ultrasound and traditional X-rays for both inpatient and outpatient care.
“We listened to the community,” said Terrence J. Purcell, president of the hospital network’s Northwest Region. “Our response is what you see here today – a beautiful new hospital and health center, and the opportunity for even more programs and services to come.
“You’ll have more health services in the future.”
He said, for example, an eye, ears, nose and throat specialist will locate in the complex.
“It’s a small hospital – we know we’re not going to have critical pediatric care,” Halecky, the community relations manager, said. Those types of patients will be stabilized and moved to a facility for continued care.
A helicopter from Lehigh Valley Hospital-Carbon can be at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in 12 minutes, Beige said.
But “if you don’t need critical care, people can stay here,” Halecky said.
The hospital also is equipped with virtual – including visual – connection with the system’s other campuses, meaning patients can be “seen” by doctors at other locations. The “telehelp,” available in every patient room, is so sensitive, it can see the pupils in patients’ eyes, Halecky said.
“It’s really high tech,” she said.
All of the facility’s 20 in-patient rooms will be private.
A health center next door is for outpatient services.
It has a seven-bed infusion center – all private. The center has 20 patients scheduled for infusion upon opening.
It also has a 40 exam rooms and specialty suites for GI, OBGYN, neurology and more. There’s a cardiac rehab center and a physical rehabilitation program.
Lehigh Valley Physician Group practices will house its ENT, OB-GYN, cardiology, urology, GI, orthopedics, spine and general surgery practices at the center.
Services will include inpatient and outpatient surgery, rehabilitation, diagnostic cardiology and radiology, including MRI, CT and ultrasound.
Specialty care such as neurology, endocrinology, pulmonology and more will be offered, and clinical experts from Lehigh Valley Heart and Vascular Institute and Lehigh Valley Institute for Surgical Excellence will be available.
The site also includes a location of Lehigh Valley Topper Cancer Institute, with an array of cancer services and an experienced hematology oncology team.
There are state-of-the-art surgical suites for orthopedics, general surgery, ENT, urology, GI and spine.
There is advanced imaging such as MRI, CT, ultrasound and X-ray; complete outpatient adult rehabilitation services.
The hospital also has its own medical labs and a cafe with food preparation for patients, staff and visitors.
Among the hematology oncology services that will be available at LVH–Carbon campus are: infusion treatments, including chemotherapy, immunotherapy, hydration therapy and blood transfusions; phlebotomy services, including blood draws for benign hematologic conditions; advanced imaging, including CT, MRI and ultrasound capability; virtual consults with the Cancer Institute’s network of multidisciplinary cancer specialists, including surgical oncologists and radiation oncologists; and genetic counseling to help people make decisions about their health.
As a member of the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Alliance, the center also provides access to world-class clinical trials. Cancer patients at LVH–Carbon will be screened for trials offered at other Cancer Institute locations.
Dr. Roberto Fratamico, with LVPG Hematology Oncology–Lehighton, and physician lead for hematology oncology at LVH–Carbon, said the site will provide services such as infusion and imaging on-site.
“In the future, the plan is to introduce clinical trials through the MSK Cancer Alliance and network trials at LVH–Carbon,” Fratamico said. “We are excited about bringing next-level cancer care to the Carbon County area.”
LVHN-Carbon broke ground in December 2020.
LVHN President Brian Nester said it was “monumental to pull it off during the coronavirus pandemic.”
“We’ve been waiting for this for so darned long,” Nester said. “It’s quite a milestone for LVN and for the region.”