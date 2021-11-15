MAHONING TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Valley Health Network's first hospital in Carbon County is expected to open by the middle of next year.
Construction is ongoing on the $80 million facility off of Route 443 in Mahoning Township, LVHN said in an update Monday.
The 100,000-square-foot hospital is fully under roof, windows have been installed and some painting has been completed, the health network said.
The next step is initiating the heat plant and air handlers to keep temperatures stable so crews can continue to work through the winter.
Lehigh Valley Hospital-Carbon will have a 12-bed 24/7 emergency room and 18 hospital rooms, as well as surgical care and other services.
Construction began in early 2021.