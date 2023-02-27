Lehigh Valley Hospital-Carbon to expand, offer more services later this year

LEHIGHTON, Pa. - Lehigh Valley Hospital-Carbon is set to expand this year.

When completed later this year, the hospital will provide more diagnostic and treatment services, and is expected to bring up to 40 new jobs to the community, according to a news release from LVHN.

LVHN says the nearly $12 million project will add five new medical-surgical beds and an adjacent seven-bed critical care (CCU)/Step-Down Unit on the hospital’s second floor. A CCU is a hospital ward with specialized staff, equipment and standards to treat critically ill or injured patients. That will bring the hospital’s total inpatient bed complement to 32. All rooms at LVH–Carbon are private.

Additionally, LVH–Carbon is adding a pulmonary function testing (PFT) lab, an outpatient laboratory blood draw station and a new cardiac rehabilitation center as well as relocating its nearby breast health services to the hospital and health center campus on Blakeslee Boulevard in Lehighton. LVH–Carbon first began accepting patients in June 2022.

“These expanded services, coupled with the many physicians and clinical specialists who recently joined our team, further helps us care for more patients right here in Carbon County,” says Chris Biege, President, LVH–Carbon. “We have experienced inpatient and outpatient volumes much higher than we originally anticipated, making this expansion necessary and timely.”

LVHN says the CCU will provide a higher level of care for patients eliminating the need, in many cases, for them to be transferred to another hospital. A CCU offers care that is not typically available on a more traditional medical-surgical unit.

“Up until now, many of our local residents have had to leave the community for cardiac rehabilitation, breast health services or even a CCU at one of our LVHN locations,” says Terry Purcell, President of LVHN Northwest, which includes LVH–Carbon. “Now, this care will be available locally. It’s about providing our residents with improved access to the highest quality of health care service in our region.”

As part of Lehigh Valley Heart and Vascular Institute, cardiovascular rehabilitation is a physician-supervised program that incorporates exercise, education and counseling to help enhance patient recovery and return to an active community life.

LVHN’s cardiac rehabilitation services provides a multidisciplinary team who treat a variety of diagnoses, including (but not limited to):

Heart attack

Valve replacement

Coronary bypass surgery

Heart transplant

Angioplasty

Coronary stent

Stable angina (chest discomfort with activity or stress)

Other heart conditions

In cooperation with the Lehigh Valley Topper Cancer Institute, 3D mammography services and other breast health services are being relocated from the Carbon Plaza Mall to the first floor of the Health Center on the hospital campus, LVHN said.

Construction on the project began in December, with completion expected in phases.

Phase One – March/April 2023

Outpatient laboratory and PFT

Phase Two – May 2023

Breast Health Services

Cardiac Rehabilitation Center

Phase Three – September 2023

Critical care unit

Additional medical-surgical beds