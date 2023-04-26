POTTSVILLE, Pa. – Lehigh Valley Hospital (LVH)–Schuylkill is hiring.

The hospital has scheduled a “Hiring Event” for Thursday, May 7 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Wall Auditorium at the hospital, third floor, Main Lobby Area, according to a news release from LVHN.

The hospital is located at 700 E Norwegian Street in Pottsville.

To learn about the opportunities now available, people can visit the LVHN website.

The hospital is interviewing for the following and other positions:

· RN

· LPN

· Nursing Supervisor

· Nurse Assistant

· Technical Partner

· Surgical Tech

· Care Partner

· Mental Health Tech

· Patient Observer

· Environmental Services (EVS)

· Food Service Workers

· Security Officer

Lehigh Valley Health Network includes 13 hospital campuses, four in Allentown, two in Bethlehem, one in Easton, one in East Stroudsburg, one in Hazleton, two in Pottsville, one in Dickson City, and one in Lehighton.