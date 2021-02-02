BETHLEHEM, Pa. - In Lansford, Carbon County, an empty parking space has become the dumping ground for mounds of snow.
"I just absolutely hate it. We had the storm back in December, we had about a foot here. Now this thing, another two feet on top of it. Two storms is enough for the year," said Lansford resident Frank Zalusky.
The clean up has some wishing the snow was self cleaning.
"It was beautiful but it was insane at the same time. And I wish it would clear the streets and everybody can get on and do what we've got to do," said Jessica Rambo, who lives in Easton.
Others looked to make a little green with the clean. How about $150 for a hard day's work.
"We're shoveling as much as we could, we got four houses in and it's already late we've been out since ten. That's about it for us," said Michael Moniz of Bethlehem Township.
In Allentown, several people attacked the snow piles around their vehicles.
"It's still fun, even at my age, I'm tired but it's still fun," said Allentown resident Barry Westwood.
In all, the cleanup is going well. Oh wait, did you hear there may be another storm later this week.
"I'm ready to go golfing. Anything but shoveling snow," Zalusky said.