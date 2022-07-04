Police crime scene tape

EAST PENN TWP., Pa. – A Lehighton-area man shot and killed his wife, then himself Sunday, police said.

Gary L. Daubert, 70, shot his wife, Beth Ann Daubert, 68, then turned the gun on himself, state police at Lehighton said.

Police said they were called to the couple’s home on Daubert Lane, about 9 p.m. for a report of a deceased male and female inside the residence.

Both victims were discovered with apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

The state police Troop N – Lehighton criminal investigation unit, is conducting the investigation.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.