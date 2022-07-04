EAST PENN TWP., Pa. – A Lehighton-area man shot and killed his wife, then himself Sunday, police said.
Gary L. Daubert, 70, shot his wife, Beth Ann Daubert, 68, then turned the gun on himself, state police at Lehighton said.
Police said they were called to the couple’s home on Daubert Lane, about 9 p.m. for a report of a deceased male and female inside the residence.
Both victims were discovered with apparent gunshot wounds, police said.
The state police Troop N – Lehighton criminal investigation unit, is conducting the investigation.