LEHIGHTON, Pa. - A teacher in the Lehighton Area School District is under arrest, charged in a human sex-trafficking investigation involving multiple agencies.

Authorities say 55-year-old Michael Feifel of Walnutport is facing unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of a communications facility charges.

According to court documents, a multi-jurisdictional human trafficking investigation was held in South Whitehall Township last month.

Participating agencies included Homeland Security Investigations, Lehigh County Drug Task Force and the human trafficking task forces of Lehigh, Berks and Northampton counties.

On June 9, investigators posted several ads on popular sex websites.

An undercover officer, pretending to be a 17-year-old female working with a 14-year-old female, made contact with a male using Feifel's cell phone.

Authorities allege he then made arrangements to meet the female after specific sex acts and prices were agreed upon.

When he arrived at the location, Feifel was taken into custody.

Investigators say he had cash for the agreed upon sex acts in his possession and a cellular phone that matched the one used to communicate with undercover officers.

Feifel is free after posting $15,000 bail.

The Lehighton Area School District issued the following statement:

LASD Community,

Within the past few days, the Lehighton district administration learned that one of its teachers, Michael Feifel, was arrested as a result of a human sex trafficking joint investigation of Berks, Northampton and Lehigh counties. The district and Mr. Feifel are cooperating with the investigation. Mr. Feifel is currently not involved in any coaching or teaching over the summer break, and the district will be assessing his employment status prior to the commencement of the teacher work year in September. The district administration's number one priority is to keep students safe. Additionally, the district will be guided in that priority when making its employment determinations while preserving the due process rights of the accused teacher.

- Dr. Fish