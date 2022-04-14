LEHIGHTON, Pa. - Lehighton's borough manager for the past 11 years will leave the job to take a position with Lafayette College.
Nicole Beckett made the announcement at a special borough council meeting on Wednesday.
She will become associate director of public service at the Robert B. and Helen S. Meyner Center for the Study of State and Local Government at Lafayette.
Her last day in Lehighton will be May 20. In January, council approved a renewed one-year agreement with Beckett at a salary of $97,031.
"My end goal was always to work in academia," said Beckett, who began in local government as secretary/assistant treasurer with Rush Township, Schuylkill County, when she was 21. She also was Lansford's borough secretary/treasurer for more than six years before starting in Lehighton as treasurer in 2010.
"While I worked full time, I continued my education to the point of getting my master's degree in public administration," Beckett said.
She said the Lafayette position is "just a fantastic fit for me, because it puts me in that academic setting and it allows me to also be a practitioner in my field."
Beckett said borough council will hold a special meeting this month to decide how to proceed in replacing her.
"It's been great working with Nicole," said council Vice President Lisa Perry, who has been on the board for more than half of Beckett's tenure. "I'm sad to see her go. I think Lehighton will be a little sadder because she's going. But I understand why she's leaving and I commend anybody who's willing to improve themselves."
Beckett said that through all the projects and issues with which she has dealt in her Lehighton position, the biggest impact for her has been public interaction.
But she cited construction of a new combined fire station in the borough as a highlight.
"We were all so proud of the fire station and the fire department," she said.
She also said one of her passions was economic development, and focusing on revitalization of the downtown and the business community.
She cited the borough's Main Street Initiative as a significant part of those efforts, as well as businesses such as Lehighton Outdoors Center on the borough's Sgt. Stanley Hoffman Boulevard bypass.
Also, implementation of the Delaware Lehigh Heritage Trail and revitalization of the borough's downtown parks.
"They are the face of the community and they showcase the community," she said, referring to the parks. "They're all near and dear to your heart because that's what you do when you're in these positions. You put your heart into everything."
Beckett said the move will be bittersweet.
In her resignation letter, Beckett said, "It has been an absolute pleasure and honor to work for the Borough of Lehighton for the last 12 years. I would like to extend my gratitude to council members and mayors, past and present, along with the exceptional staff, our team of professionals and the residents of this community. It has been a very rewarding experience to be part of this team."