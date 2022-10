LEHIGHTON, Pa. -- Operation Christmas Child is making a return.

Salem Bible Fellowship Church in Lehighton will be accepting donation drop offs from November 14th through the 21st.

People can participate by filling a shoebox with toys, school supplies, and personal care items.

Organizers say these boxes go to more than 100 different countries, and are often the first gift the recipient ever gets.

More information can be found on the Church's Facebook page.