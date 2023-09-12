LEHIGHTON BOROUGH, Pa. - A borough in Carbon County is looking for a new police chief.

Lehighton Borough Council President Grant Hunsicker said Borough Council accepted the resignation of Chief Joe Sparich Monday night.

Sparich submitted his resignation letter on Aug. 24, citing personal reasons, and his last day on the job was Thursday, Sept.7, Hunsicker said.

Hunsicker says the resignation was accepted by a 5-0 vote.

Corporal Joseph Broyles was appointed as the officer in charge, Hunsicker said. Broyles took over the department on Friday.

Hunsicker said the borough is going to reach out to other former borough police chief candidates who were interviewed before Sparich was hired in July of 2022.

In his letter, Sparich says he was grateful for his time as chief, and was grateful for the experiences and friendships he made during his tenure.

Hunsicker says it's imperative that the borough hire a police chief to ensure the safety of its residents.