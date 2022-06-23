LEHIGHTON, Pa. – The local Masonic hall can erect a lighted sign it bought from a church to advertise its fundraising dinners, despite it being slightly larger than the borough zoning ordinance allows, the Lehighton Zoning Hearing Board voted Thursday.
Lehighton Masonic Lodge 621 bought the sign from Zion United Church of Christ, which had used it for decades and recently replaced it with a new LED sign. In October, the Masons' board applied for a permit to install the sign at the hall, at 145 N. Seventh St.
But borough Code Enforcement Officer Tyler Galloway said the sign was 13.56 square feet – larger than the 12 square feet the zoning ordinance allows in a residential zone. In November, Galloway denied the permit, and the Masonic Hall board applied for a variance.
Masonic Board Secretary William Ravert noted the church used the sign in a residential area.
"It was permitted at the church," at Second and Iron streets, less than seven blocks away, Ravert told zoners. "We're only transferring it up to Seventh Street."
He said the sign uses movable letters and is lighted from behind. It does not flash, has no animation and has a light sensor that turns it on and off with the darkness. It would be mounted at an angle, facing southwest, he said.
"I don't foresee anyone having an issue with that," Ravert told the board. "It wouldn't be a bright light."
The hall previously used much smaller sandwich boards to advertise the several dinners a year it holds, he said.
Galloway said the sign cannot be cut down or shrunk. In answer to a question by board Chairman Richard Zimmerman, Galloway said the sign has a 1.5-inch border around the lighted area, making it even closer to the permitted size.
The board took just three minutes in executive session to consider the variance before voting 3-0 to approve it. Members Ricky Graver and Harold Henry were absent.
Zimmerman suggested the Masonic Hall consider an additional timer to turn off the sign during the night. Ravert said the Masonic Hall board would consider it.