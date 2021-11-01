LEHIGHTON, Pa. — A shortage of school bus drivers will keep students in the Lehighton Area School District home for the rest of the week.
The district in Carbon County announced Monday that it will close its three school buildings and shift to virtual instruction through this Friday, Nov. 5.
"There has been in increase in positive COVID-19 and quarantine cases of bus drivers that have directly impacted our transportation department," the district said in a statement on its website. "After discussions with our transportation provider, we feel this is the safest option for all of our students and staff."
In-person instruction is scheduled to resume next Monday, Nov. 8.
In the meantime, bagged breakfast and lunch will be available for pickup daily from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the Grades 3-5 main entrance of the elementary center.
Lehighton has an enrollment of more than 2,300 students, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.