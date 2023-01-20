Another candidate is throwing his hat into the ring in the race for a Pennsylvania state Senate seat.

Libertarian candidate Eddie Wenrich will be running against state Sen. David Argall for the chance to represent District 29. The district covers Carbon and Schuylkill counties, and parts of Luzerne County.

He said his campaign platform includes lower taxes, smaller government, and more individual freedom.

"I'm running for State Senate because I believe that the people of Pennsylvania deserve a representative who truly cares about their well-being and their freedom," Wenrich said in a statement.