JIM THORPE, Pa. - As the holidays draw nearer, we're finding more opportunities to see those beautiful lights pop up all over Pennsylvania. 69 News visited the Poconos Friday night to check out "Lights at the Lake." Organizers say it's shining brighter this year, and all proceeds go straight to a good cause.

It's bringing new meaning to Friday Night Lights.

"We decided to get a jump start, start the Christmas season a little earlier by opening this weekend," Adrianne Allen, president of the nonprofit Raising the House, said.

"Lights at the Lake" opened for its second season Friday night at Mauch Chunk Lake in Jim Thorpe. This year, that mile-long drive through the lit-up woods is shining a little brighter.

"We tried to add a few more displays and set them up in a different way that was a little more unique," Allen said.

Lights at the Lake comprises more than 30 displays, and features like a "smart tree."

"A Christmas tree that syncs up to the music that you play on your radio as you drive through, and as you leave, there's a humongous Santa wishing you goodnight," Allen said.

Allen says you can stuff as many people in one car as you'd like. That $25-per-car fee goes directly to Palmerton Area School District kids and their families with needs.

"The funds that we raise for this goes all to the organization," Allen said.

That organization is nonprofit Raising the House. It was formed in memory of Blaine House, a fifth-grade teacher at Towamensing, who was taken from loved ones too soon.

"He was a beloved teacher to all of my children and a lot of students in that district. He made every child feel like an individual and knew that every child had a gift to give to the world," Allen said.

Now, the nonprofit continues to gift students in House's honor.

"He definitely found that student that had a need and would bring things from home for that student," Allen said.

Food will also be collected at Lights at the Lake to fill students' backpacks the nonprofit also donates.

For a list of food items you can bring, to buy tickets and to find out even more details about Lights at the Lake, head here.