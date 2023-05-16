HARRISBURG, Pa. - Route 209 expansion and pedestrian safety in Stroudsburg top the list of projects given funding in a round of state grants.
About $2.4 million in grants was awarded Tuesday to multiple projects in Monroe County, announced state Rep. Tarah Probst.
The Commonwealth Financing Authority awarded the grants from a fund for projects of public interest, community improvement and economic development.
The money comes from tax proceeds from the state's casinos.
Here's the list of projects and how much money they are getting:
- $555,533 to expand the lanes of Route 209 at the Smithfield Gateway in Smithfield Township.
- $500,000 for pedestrian safety improvements on Main Street in Stroudsburg.
- $375,000 to purchase new bleachers and scoreboard for the soccer facility at East Stroudsburg University.
- $258,615 for Salvation Army East Stroudsburg Corps building renovations in East Stroudsburg.
- $250,000 so the Pocono Center for the Arts can purchase and renovate a building on Main Street in Stroudsburg to create a center for the visual and performing arts.
- $150,000 for upgrades to the Delaware Water Gap Borough fire station.
- $100,000 so Suburban Emergency Medical Services can purchase an ambulance.
- $75,000 for a Smithfield Sewer Authority sanitary sewer expansion project in Smithfield Township.
- $21,298 to allow Determine LLC to purchase equipment for a manufacturing project in Middle Smithfield Township.
- $20,000 for a sewer line relocation project in Middle Smithfield Township.
- $15,000 to help resolve dam spillway issues at the Sweetwater Dam in Smithfield Township.
- $11,092 so the Metamorphosis Women’s Empowerment Initiative can purchase a van to deliver food and other items and transport clients throughout Monroe County.
- $10,000 to erect a pavilion at the Helen Amhurst Park in Stroud Township.
- $10,000 so the Monroe County Historical Association can purchase furniture and other items at the Stroud Mansion Museum in Stroudsburg.