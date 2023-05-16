HARRISBURG, Pa. - Route 209 expansion and pedestrian safety in Stroudsburg top the list of projects given funding in a round of state grants.

About $2.4 million in grants was awarded Tuesday to multiple projects in Monroe County, announced state Rep. Tarah Probst.

The Commonwealth Financing Authority awarded the grants from a fund for projects of public interest, community improvement and economic development.

The money comes from tax proceeds from the state's casinos.

Here's the list of projects and how much money they are getting: