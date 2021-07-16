WEISSPORT, Pa. - Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced a new tool to help law enforcement weed out bad cops.
He joined Pennsylvania State Police to announce the launch of a new electronic database for use by law enforcement agencies when hiring officers.
It will contain information on officers who have a history of criminal charges or disciplinary action against them. It's part of the governor's effort to implement reforms to make the state safer.
It was approved unanimously by the General Assembly and signed by the governor this week.
For the the tiny Carbon County borough of Weissport it's progress after being seemingly stuck with one big name.
"Every time it comes in the newspaper about Brent, it keeps coming up. He was the police chief of Weissport," said Borough Council President Arland Moyer.
Brent Getz was on duty as chief in March 2019 when he was arrested for allegedly raping a young girl repeatedly over a seven-year span.
Moyer says they had no idea.
"Everybody feels we should have done a background check. We did a background check but can only do so much for the background check," he said.
Moyer is hoping with the new police officer database, the borough would catch those like Getz in the hiring process.
While it would show misconduct, an active investigation wouldn't come up, but any suspensions or non-disclosure agreements would. Springfield Township, Bucks County, police Chief Michael McDonald says that leads to larger questions.
"It's essentially a red flag for another department," he said.
Getz had been with three other departments prior to Weissport. He was hired from Franklin Township, which declined to comment on Getz.
McDonald says such moves are not uncommon, and trust has played a big role among departments.
Without naming any department specifically, he says bad officer conduct could be easily hidden, as records could either be destroyed, or be vague.
"You've heard the stories. The media has hit where they find out officer X did Y and people are saying why was this not caught, so obviously it was happening. I think the database is a tool to help navigate that oversight," he said.
As for Moyer, he says Weissport wants to move on, now armed with insight.
"Now we have more information on what is going on," he said.
Getz is still awaiting trial. In November of 2020, Gregory Wagner pleaded guilty in the same case, for repeatedly raping a grade school girl over a seven-year span.