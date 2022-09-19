Every day a staggering number of veterans die by suicide nationwide, and combat veteran Ryan Bowman says VA medical centers and clinics are simply not enough.

"They face a multitude of complex issues upon returning from service from deployment. A lot of those factors are depression, anxiety commonly known as post traumatic stress disorder, or brain injury," Bowman said.

Bowman started the Pennsylvania Outdoor Veterans nonprofit group in 2015 to reduce the number of veteran suicides through outdoor recreational therapy. On Friday the organization opened its first location in Carbon County.

"This facility gives us an opportunity to not only bring veterans together and execute that therapeutic model, but to to assist them with their disability claims, their pensions," Bowman said. "I think the biggest thing is the camaraderie."

After a return from deployment some veterans struggle with finding job placement, transportation, and basic resources.

"There's just no education for families and particularly that's true here in Carbon County," Bowman said.

Bowman says the new facility can make the transition into society more manageable.

"We unfortunately have the largest veteran suicide population," Bowman said.

"We really want families to know and caregivers to know that we're here for them."

The new facility is part of a three-phase strategic plan that includes eventually a retreat location and a veterans office.