CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. — The suspect arrested for slaying four Idaho college students has ties to the Poconos and the Lehigh Valley. A month and a half after the killings, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger has been arrested in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County.

One man who used to go on runs with Kohberger years ago told 69 News he was a quiet kid, and he couldn’t believe he’d do something like this.

That shock is shared by everyone 69 News talked to who lives in the area.

“In my community, that’s where he was found, that’s crazy,” said Jacob Moscater, who lives nearby.

"I'm a little terrified, I'm not going to lie,” said Courtney Kaminski, who has a home nearby. “I'm shaking right now. That's really close to our family."

"It's scary,” another neighbor said as he passed by in his truck.

Court records show Kohberger's address as a home in the gated Indian Mountain Lake development.

“A little too close to home for comfort,” said Brendan Kaminski, who grew up in the area.

"We can't believe it,” said a woman who owns a home nearby. “That only goes to show you: you don't know who your next-door neighbor is."

Kohberger went to Pleasant Valley High School.

Northampton Community College confirms he got his degree in psychology and liberal arts in 2018.

Records show he next got his Bachelor's and Master's from DeSales University; he studied criminal justice. The school's president sent a note to the community asking for prayers for the victims' families.

Washington State University's website says Kohberger was a PhD student there, which is just minutes from the University of Idaho.

Moscater says he recognized a photo of Kohberger but didn’t remember speaking to him.

"I think that's insane,” said Moscater. “I don't see no reason to murder somebody. Four people thousands of miles away, just to come back home, I don't understand. I don't understand."

Traffic was backed up outside Indian Mountain Lake Friday night, as people were stunned to hear the FBI, State Police and Idaho law enforcement descended on the usually quiet neighborhood.

At a news conference in Idaho, investigators said they couldn’t yet release what led them to Kohberger, if he knew the victims, or a potential motive. Law enforcement officials said they would share more information as they could.