Mary Wolk has worked in health care for more than 35 years, most recently helping COVID-19 patients. But, for the past month, the ICU nurse has been the one who needed care. Wolk was diagnosed with COVID-19 before Christmas and her battle has been an up-and down roller coaster.
"She was on the ventilator for two weeks, got off the ventilator New Year's Eve. That following Saturday later her lungs looked awful again...she had to be intubated," said her brother, Robert Sherry.
"Everyday it was like ok, what's going to happen today and every time my phone went off it was, ok what kind of bad news now," Sherry said.
Sherry says his sister didn't have any underlying conditions and was very active and hard working as a nurse.
"She was the last one that you would think that would get knocked out by this," Sherry said.
But Sherry says there's good news. Wolk has been released from the hospital and is recovering after a few difficult weeks. Her husband also got it, but not as bad. But, Sherry, who also works in healthcare, says this goes to show why people need to take the pandemic seriously.
"I don't think people realize there is a low death rate with the virus, but when it hits certain people it really can be devastating," Sherry said.
Sherry and Wolk's children have started a GoFundMe page to help with mounting hospital bills that are soon to come.
"I just figured that this would be some way that maybe I could alleviate some of the burden," Sherry said.