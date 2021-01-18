EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - "We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope."
That favorite quote was the theme for East Stroudsburg University's 24th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration.
The keynote speaker, Sarah Khan, a graduate and now anti-sexual violence advocate, says that quote is at the core of her work.
"Hope is often born in the most difficult places. Once we find it, we must hold onto it and protect it," Khan said.
They were hopeful, and successful, over at Perkiomen Valley School District.
"It makes me feel good, I just want to give back to the community," said Kelsey Leonard, a student at Perkiomen High School.
Despite a drive-through-only collection, they were able to donate all kinds of things for people who need them more than ever right now.
And while the show couldn't exactly go on, the show still went on for the Philadelphia Orchestra, which took its usual fanfare tribute concert completely online. Taped performances showcased history and introduced prominent Philadelphians who are continuing Dr. King's work today.
And while each group told us this wasn't an ideal way to celebrate, next year they'll be back. At least, they're holding onto hope for that.