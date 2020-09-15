BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. - When the Sherman family of Brodheadsville, Monroe County contacted DLP Realty to sell their home, they didn't expect the company would help them stay in it.

Dana Sherman said they needed to move so her daughter Daisy, 13, could be more comfortable.

Daisy suffers from a rare, genetic skin disorder known as EB, which causes painful blisters at even the lightest touch. The Shermans were thinking about relocating to Florida, where Daisy had previously received aquatic therapy, when DLP decided to bring the therapy to them.

"I prayed and then we contacted them [DLP] to sell the house for us and to help us figure out how to stay in the school district and they answered with a great blessing," Sherman said.

The company is donating and installing a therapy pool in the Sherman family's basement. They're also revamping the space into something more livable. The pool itself costs more than $20,000 before installation. The Shermans said it's something they could not have afforded without DLP's help.

"We realized the family only had one option. They needed to move but they also didn't want to just pick up everything and move to Florida...we wanted to help this family out," said Jonathan Campbell, Vice President of VLP Reality.

Recommended for you

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.