BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. - When the Sherman family of Brodheadsville, Monroe County contacted DLP Realty to sell their home, they didn't expect the company would help them stay in it.
Dana Sherman said they needed to move so her daughter Daisy, 13, could be more comfortable.
Daisy suffers from a rare, genetic skin disorder known as EB, which causes painful blisters at even the lightest touch. The Shermans were thinking about relocating to Florida, where Daisy had previously received aquatic therapy, when DLP decided to bring the therapy to them.
"I prayed and then we contacted them [DLP] to sell the house for us and to help us figure out how to stay in the school district and they answered with a great blessing," Sherman said.
The company is donating and installing a therapy pool in the Sherman family's basement. They're also revamping the space into something more livable. The pool itself costs more than $20,000 before installation. The Shermans said it's something they could not have afforded without DLP's help.
"We realized the family only had one option. They needed to move but they also didn't want to just pick up everything and move to Florida...we wanted to help this family out," said Jonathan Campbell, Vice President of VLP Reality.