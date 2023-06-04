AUBURN, Pa. - "I'm really happy. I'm looking forward to it. It's a dream of my life."

That interview with Bohdana Didenko was from August 2022.

She's a Ukrainian refugee, and she was getting ready for her first day of school in the United States.

She's been living with the Strunk family in Auburn, Schuylkill County.

And almost a year later, we connected with Bohdana again to hear all about her freshman year at The King's Academy in Mohrsville, Berks County.

"Last time we met with you, you were heading into your first day of school. Tell us how it went."

"I really like the community," said Bohdana. "They're really friendly. It's a really nice school. I'm very grateful for it."

She made a fabulous group of friends.

She chatted with us about math and biology, and her hangouts in the lunch room.

"We have pizza day on Thursday and I love that day because I love pizza. That's all I can say. Pizza and salad!"

She was even asked to prom.

"Yeah I went to prom," she said. "It was so nice. We were dancing, being crazy, and there's a lot of pics of us on Instagram."

And if you're wondering if she's still keeping up with her artwork, she is.

As for her family, they are safe and she talks with them as much as she possibly can.

"They're fine," she said. "They're trying to be fine."

She tells us her father is still in Ukraine and is fortunate to be working.

Her mom remains in Poland, and Boghdana tells us she has a trip planned this summer to see her.

"I tell them a lot about it. They're really happy that I like the school and that the school is so friendly. I'm really grateful."