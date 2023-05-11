This is planting season for a lot of area wineries. However, it's also hatching season for the spotted lanternfly.

"These ones here, there are still eggs in there," said manager Erin Troxell while kneeling in front of a vine at Galen Glen Winery. There were eggs from the vine to the fencepost anchoring rows of vines.

"So, when you see this right now at this time in the season what goes through your mind?" I asked her.

"There's going to be a lot of them crawling around very soon," she said.

Troxell says spotted lanternfly eggs will soon hatch. Much of their 20-acre Schuylkill County vineyard will be covered with the bugs as the invasive species can live their entire lives on a grapevine.

"They are basically getting drunk on wine throughout their life?" I said to her.

"The protein, actually, protein from the plants, but yes, they are literally sucking the juices out of the vine," she said.

"Sucking it dry?" I added.

"Yes," she said.

First landing on the vineyard in 2017, the fly's impact poses one of the biggest threats to a vineyard. With 15,000 vines, scraping off each egg larva isn't feasible. Troxell, who's also working with California wineries bracing for a spotted lanternfly barrage, reluctantly admits pesticides are the best, and will wait until the bugs are fully grown to spray.

"We will time treatments of them with treatments of other invasive pests and we'll couple them together," she said as the vines can be resilient.

"Did you ever think you'd be leading a charge against a bug?" I asked John Skrip as we walked through his vineyard.

"No, never in my wildest dreams," he said.

After being inundated in 2017-18, Skrip, President of Clover Hill Vineyard and Winery, says they've been working with Penn State, and PA Wine and Marketing Board for solutions, which now includes utilizing the praying mantis, a natural predator, and cutting down the bugs' favorite food source, the Ailanthus tree.

At least on this side of Blue Mountain he has news to toast to for this season.

"We should be seeing nymphs now and it's nothing like like they were in 2017," he said.

Back at Clover Hill new vines are being planted. Hopes are they won't be spotted anytime soon and they have their own news to celebrate.

"This year is special because we have the earliest spring leaf on record," Troxell said.