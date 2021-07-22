LONG POND, Pa. - A Long Pond, Monroe County man convicted back in 2016 in a crash that killed his girlfriend has been apprehended in Mexico.
Kirk Malcolm Randler was arrested Wednesday in Durango, Mexico, by Mexican authorities, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service Middle District of Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service.
Randler was extradited Thursday to Houston, Texas, and will be brought back to Monroe County, according to the release.
Randler was convicted in Monroe County Court in 2016 on the following charges: one count of homicide by vehicle, five counts of aggravated assault by vehicle, one count of involuntary manslaughter, and five counts of recklessly endangering another person.
On June 20, 2014, a crash occurred on Route 611 in Mount Pocono that left one person dead and five others severely injured, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. A vehicle driven by Randler illegally passed one vehicle and eventually lost control, making head-on contact with another vehicle in the southbound lane as Randler was traveling northbound, according to the news release.
The impact ejected four people from Randler’s vehicle, including Randler’s girlfriend, Katrina Strausser, of Reeders, according to authorities. Strausser was transported to the Geisinger Medical Center where she later succumbed to her injuries.
On August 5, 2014, Randler was charged with homicide by vehicle and several related offenses.
After posting a secured bond for his release, Randler failed to appear for his trial in March 2016. A bench warrant was issued for Randler’s arrest and the U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force was asked to assist in the location and apprehension of Randler.
Randler was tried and found guilty in absentia and on September 13, 2016, Judge Stephen M. Higgins of Monroe County sentenced Randler to 11.5 to 23 years in state prison.