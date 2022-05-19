POTTSVILLE, Pa. – It might seem like bad news when a store that has been in the downtown for more than 75 years announces it has left and reopened in a new location.
But speakers at Thursday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new location for Juliette Bridals by Ivana had nothing but positive words for owner Ivana Mercuri and her new location.
That’s because the new location still has a Pottsville address – though it’s technically in North Manheim Township – and Mercuri has said most everything that customers have loved about the business will remain the same.
The store still will offer bridal gowns and those for the bridal parties, as well as for proms and other formal occasions.
“It’s bittersweet,” Pottsville Mayor Dave Clews said. “As mayor, you hate to see a business leave your downtown. But it at least it remains in the city. You’re a legend in your business.”
The new location, at 161 Glenworth Road, is just a mile and a half from the downtown site at 19 N. Center St.
And it’s intimately familiar to Mercuri – it’s been her home for 40 years. The business fills a fully remodeled former garage at the house.
Mercuri said she started with a small general clothing store, Ivana’s Fashions, at the corner of Market and Second streets in Pottsville. The original owner of the downtown space approached her about buying his business, and she did.
“My passion was always fashion and bridal,” she said.
She since has served “generations of brides” – even having customers who she fitted with christening outfits as children, “and all of a sudden you’re doing their wedding.”
Jim Humphrey, chairman of Pottsville Business Association, who spoke at Thursday’s event, said Mercuri fitted him for the tuxedo for his wedding.
Mercuri, who bought the business from the original owner in 1994, said that after 28 years downtown, “COVID changed the way of doing business.”
“It was a business decision,” she said. “We had tough years and needed to make changes.” In addition, she said that, turning 67, she was looking for personal change.
Mercuri said the decision was made easy when Bridge 127, an organization that helps high-risk youth by providing them and their families with clothing, personal care items and other basic necessities, offered to buy the downtown building. It now operates out of the space.
Another fortunate twist, she said, was that when she applied for permits from North Manheim, she learned her property already was zoned to allow for business. The only conditions the township required was that the business be attached to the residence and had parking for four – it already met both.
Mercuri said she spent the summer renovating the garage, and even moved the tin ceiling from the downtown store into the new space.
She conceded the space is much smaller – downtown, she had 6,000 square feet on three floors – but the new location met her new idea of an intimate boutique business.
“It’s a beautiful setting; beautiful home,” said Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce President Robert Carl. “A new, more intimate location with an even more intimate appeal.
“This is very important. We need to tell success stories of Schuylkill County.”
Mercuri’s staff, whom she said were “wonderful; we’ve been like a family for many, many years," went from four full-time employees and two part-timers to two full-time employees from the original crew. Her long-time tailor is an independent contractor.
Mercuri said she had concerns about the move.
“To say I was nervous is an understatement,” she said. “It’s been like my home for many, many years. I’m starting all over again – a new beginning for Juliette.”
But she said she’s been “overwhelmed with the response that we’ve had.” She said the recent prom season has been “great.”
“I still think of myself as a downtown business,” Mercuri said, thanking her customers for their loyalty. “Do I miss downtown? Yes. I miss my friends, taking a walk, going to the bank. But truthfully, I couldn’t be any happier.”