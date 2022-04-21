NESQUEHONING, Pa. - A final call was heard county-wide on Thursday for a man who dedicated 50 years of his life to the Nesquehoning Fire Company #1 in Carbon County.
The call was read: "Firefighter, Fire Police Captain, Richard "Denny" Creitz this is your final call."
Richard "Denny" Creitz passed away late last week, and is already missed.
Fire Chief John McArdle says Denny was a very free-spirited person, but he always gave his all for things.
The 71-year-old received one final honor, a ride he requested with his brothers in a procession, carrying his ashes past the fire company and under the crossed ladders, before arriving at the Slovak Protestant Cemetery.
"The final call is a symbolic gesture. It's closure," said Chief McArdle.
Chief McArdle says Denny was dedicated to the brotherhood, serving as Captain of the Fire Police, but was also passionate about the cemetery where he now rests.
"The cemetery was in disrepair. He has family that is buried here, and he made it a mission to come down here, cut the grass, clean the place up," said Chief McArdle.
Denny's passion for the Nesquehoning community is why so many are shedding tears for this local hero.
"We know that he's in a better place, and that he'll be watching over us," McArdle continued.
The final call finished, with the voice over the radio saying "Rest in peace our dear friend and brother, until we meet again."
One final message from the Chief: the entire state is in need of volunteer firefighters. If you are feeling inspired by Denny's story, you are encouraged to reach out to your local fire department.
Denny was also a member of the Nesquehoning Historical Society and a board member to the borough water authority.