STROUD TWP., Pa. - Someone who bought a scratch-off Lottery ticket in Monroe County won big.

A top prize-winning $5 Million Money Maker Scratch-Off was sold at Weis Markets at 933 N. Ninth Street in Stroud Township, the Pennsylvania Lottery said.

The Weis store gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the $5 million ticket.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date. If you won, sign the back of your ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.