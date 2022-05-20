STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Karen & Al Laposh of Stroudsburg are both dancers, they're both positive souls, and they're both cancer survivors.
"We're as positive as we can be," said Karen Laposh.
The pair met at a bereavement group, then later became best friends, after that, they got married.
But, 'in sickness and in health' hit them faster than expected.
Karen was diagnosed with breast cancer, but has luckily been cancer free for the last 8 years.
Unfortunately, their battle with the disease didn't stop there.
"My spleen was four times the size," said Al Laposh.
Al had been diagnosed with lymphoma and is battling the ugly disease, for the fourth time now.
But, it hasn't defined him. And most certainly, it hasn't stopped him from dancing - something he's done from a young age.
He even danced on American Band Stand in the 80's.
"My brother and I, we did tap dance. He would take lessons and teach me," said Al Laposh.
That's when Laposh's doctor, Dr. Ranju Gupta, gave them a call about attending the Celebration of Champions Cancer Gala.
"When he was feeling good, he was like I feel like dancing," said Dr. Gupta, "When we were looking for patients for the Gala, Karen and Al came to my mind."
And now, the pair will get another chance to dance on Saturday at the Gala. A way to honor survivors and raise awareness for Lehigh Valley Topper Cancer Institute.
"I feel very excited, honored," said Al Laposh.
"I'm dying to have a dance with her."
The pair are looking forward to their night out, and a lifetime of happiness together from this point forward.
"You look back on your life and say we did good…and I think we have done good…we have fun yes," said Karen Laposh.