BLAKESLEE, Pa. - A mom set to graduate medical school, a dad described as hardworking and funny and a high school junior were the victims of the crash on Route 33 in Bushkill Township, Northampton County last week.
So far, no one is facing charges, as the wreck remains under investigation. The Robinson family was in a Toyota Rav 4, and the other vehicle involved was a freightliner truck.
There are a lot of questions surrounding the crash, but what we do know is the victims are sorely missed.
18-year-old Isaiah Jenkins wasn't in the car the day his family was killed in the crash. He said about his mom, 39-year-old Alexis Robinson, "She was just about to graduate from becoming a doctor literally the same day I was going to graduate high school in June."
Jenkins also told us about his dad, 42-year-old Darrell Robinson.
"A hard-working man," said Jenkins. "Every day he would sacrifice his time to work long shift hours."
Jenkins' sister was 16-year-old Tahlia Robinson.
"Wanted to follow in my mother's footsteps in becoming a doctor," Jenkins said.
The last week has been incredibly difficult for the close-knit family.
"I'm not going to lie. I'm still struggling through but that's why I have my cousin here. She's going to help me and point me in the right direction," said Jenkins.
"I've just been trying to pick up all the pieces and let him grieve the best way he knows how," said Tatiyana Holliday, who is cousins with Jenkins and the victims.
Jenkins, an honors student, is pushing through by remembering the lessons his parents taught him. After some challenging times in Staten Island, everything was looking up for his family. They had moved to their brand-new home in Blakeslee, Monroe County, only months ago.
"They bought this house to prove to my sister no matter how hard times get, you could always make it out and accomplish whatever you want in your dreams," said Jenkins.
Investigators are working their way through witness statements, toxicology results, autopsy reports, cell phone records and vehicle data to determine the cause of the crash.
"We have the PSP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Team, along with Forensic Services Unit investigating," said Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck. "It's a very deliberate process, a very slow process and a very scientific process."
In the meantime, the family has created a GoFundMe to help pay for funerals.
"We're hoping that within that time, we can gather enough funds to at least put a down payment," said Holliday.
Holliday says she was inspired by Alexis and Darrell Robinson's relationship, adding they both loved to smile.
"They were strong, no matter what," said Holliday. "He was just a jokester. Alexis, she has this little chuckle, I can envision her face and her giggling."
Tahlia Robinson was a junior at a prep school in New York.
"I just think about hugging them again," said Jenkins.
Jenkins told us if he could say one more thing to his parents, it would be what he learned two days after their deaths: he got a full ride to Penn State, and will be going there in the fall.
Darrell Robinson had another son who was not in the vehicle at the time of the crash.