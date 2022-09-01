LEHIGHTON, Pa. - The popular beach at Beltzville State Park in Carbon County is shutting down for Labor Day weekend - and the rest of the season - because of low water levels.

The state Department of Environmental Protection says the low elevation of the manmade Beltzville Lake is related to drought control for the Delaware River Basin.

Other activities like picnicking, fishing and hiking are still happening as usual.

A boat launch will remain open as long as the water level doesn't drop much farther.